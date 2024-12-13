One killed, two injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese border town

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike targeted Khiam town in southeastern Lebanon following the Lebanese army deployment in the area, killing one person and injuring two others.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called the attack Israel’s “treachery” that “violates all the pledges” binding on it under the ongoing ceasefire agreement, requiring the US and France, who sponsored the ceasefire, to curb the Israeli aggression, according to a statement released by Mikati’s office, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The prime minister also blamed the continued Israeli violations on a committee monitoring the ceasefire agreement, demanding the committee address such violations immediately and prevent their recurrence, said the statement.

According to the NNA, the Lebanese army’s Engineering Regiment entered Khiam on Thursday with three bulldozers, several troop carriers, and about ten ambulances.

After ensuring the area was free of explosives, unexploded shells, and explosive devices, the regiment began removing the rubble and opening the roads previously identified in coordination with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

A ceasefire agreement, effective on November 27, aims to halt more than 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire terms stipulate Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the border and in the south to assume security control and prevent any armed presence.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have conducted strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties.