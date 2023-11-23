Spread the love
Septuagenarian rapes minor girl in K’taka, arrested
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a 76 years-old man in connection with raping a minor girl (10) after luring her with chocolate in Shivamogga district on Thursday.
The accused had promised the girl that he will buy her a chocolate and took her near the stream and committed the crime.
The girl after coming back home shared with her parents about the incident.
The parents immediately lodged a complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act.
The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.
