Septuagenarian rapes minor girl in K’taka, arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a 76 years-old man in connection with raping a minor girl (10) after luring her with chocolate in Shivamogga district on Thursday.

The accused had promised the girl that he will buy her a chocolate and took her near the stream and committed the crime.

The girl after coming back home shared with her parents about the incident.

The parents immediately lodged a complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act.

The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.