SP Dr Arun K Reveals Nejar Family Murder case Details

Udupi: Dr. Arun K., Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, revealed that Praveen Chougule purposely planned to kill Aynaz.

Speaking at a press conference at the DPO on November 23, SP Dr. Arun said, “Aynaz and accused Chougule were friends for the last eight months. Chougule was a cabin crew in an airline company, and he was helping Aynaz. She was living in a rented flat in Mangalore. The accused had given his two-wheeler to Aynaz for her use. But Aynaz was not speaking properly with Chougule and was avoiding him. Chougule had made plans to kill Aynaz because of his overpossessiveness,” he informed.

SP further said, “On the day of the incident, Chougule first attacked Aynaz and killed her. He then killed her mother Hasina, Afnan, and Asim with a knife. He had killed four people with one knife. Later, he fled to Dakshina Kannada district in a different vehicle. After getting treatment for his hand injury, he left the knife at home and went to his wife’s house”.

SP also said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. Chougule has no criminal background. In 2007, he joined the Pune Police as a constable. After he got a job at Air India Express, he left his police job and joined as a cabin crew. A separate cell has been arranged for the accused, as this is a serious case. We have also deployed two policemen for his security”.

“A total of 11 teams were formed for the investigation. All the police officers in the district have worked in this case. As the information came from all sides, we had to check all the information. The murder of four people was a big challenge, and the case was nationally debated. We worked as a team and finally arrested the accused. There are still 70–80 days to submit the charge sheet. Around 50 policemen are working on this case and collecting all the evidence. I have recommended a suitable reward to the police who arrested the accused”, SP said.

CCTV cameras will be installed at all the entry and exit points. We have asked for new proposals from the district administration and City Municipal Council. Proposals will be sent to the concerned department by the end of November. All the entry and exit points to the city will be monitored by CCTV cameras, he said.