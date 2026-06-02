Seven dead in shootings in US’ Iowa tied to domestic dispute

New York: Seven people, including the suspected gunman, were found dead following a series of shootings at multiple locations in Muscatine, Iowa, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence at about 12:12 p.m. local time (1712 GMT) on Monday and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect, who had left the residence before officers arrived and was later found on the Riverfront Trail with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police officers later discovered another adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a separate residence, as well as a second adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a local business.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute,” police said in a news release. “At this time, all victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect.”

An investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 18, at least five people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) in southern California, including three victims and two suspected shooters, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said on X that the threat was later “neutralised”.

Police officers told reporters at the scene that authorities received reports of an active shooter at the centre at about 11:43 a.m. local time. Officers arrived within four minutes and found three deceased individuals outside the building.

Meanwhile, police also received reports of additional gunfire a few blocks away from the centre.

A landscaper working nearby was also shot at but was uninjured, according to police.

Shortly afterwards, officers found a vehicle in the middle of the street in the 3800 block of Hatton Street, with two dead men inside believed to be the shooters involved in the incident.

The two suspects were identified as teenagers, aged 17 and 18. They “appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Police said that because of the location of the attack, they are considering the incident a “hate crime” until proven otherwise.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.