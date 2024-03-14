Seven killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu: Seven people, including an infant, were killed after a jeep veered off a highway in Nepal’s Udayapur district on Thursday morning.

“We have rescued nine people alive who are receiving treatment at different hospitals,” Roshan Thapa, police spokesperson of the district, told Xinhua.

Police suspected that overloading and the sloppy road could have led to the fatal accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The jeep was carrying 16 people and the road section was narrow with turns when the accident occurred.

Traffic accidents generally leave hundreds of people dead every year in Nepal.