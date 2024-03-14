‘BJP will win Udupi – Chikkamagaluru Constituency’ – Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: “A common man can get the opportunity to contest the elections in our Democracy. It’s all because of Ambekdar’s Constitution”, said Kota Srinivas Poojary the BJP MP candidate, from Udupi Chikkamagluru Lok Sabha Constituency.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on March 14, Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “I worked as a Gram Panchayat member and today the party has given me the ticket for the Parliament elections. This is not a small matter, but I am taking this opportunity and contesting the elections”.

“After announcing the ticket, there is no confusion within the BJP. After being announced as a candidate, all the leaders wished me well. CT Ravi, Pramod Madhwaraj, Udaya Shetty, Shobha Karandlaje and all the senior leaders extended their support to me. The leadership of the BJP organization is strong and we will win”, he said.

Poojary further said, “The party has allotted tickets based on social justice and this election will be contested in the name of nationalism. I have worked faithfully for the party within my limits. I hope that people will give me a chance to raise my hand for Modi to become the Prime Minister”, he said.