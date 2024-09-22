Seven killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Seven people have been killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region, police said.

Four youths were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Anantapur district.

The accident occurred near Rekulakunta in Bukkarayamasamudram Mandal around midnight when the truck hit a car truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, the car was heading to Narpala village from Anantapur town. The deceased were all residents of Stalin Nagar in Anantapur.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot. The vehicle was broken into several pieces under the impact of the collision.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted bodies to Anantapur Government Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh, who visited the spot, said the deceased were all aged under 25. The victims were identified as Mushtaq, O. Pawan, Srinivasulu and Y. Pawan.

After celebrating a birthday party, the youngsters were on their way to Narpala in an Innova vehicle to meet a friend.

In another accident, three people were killed and four injured in Tirupati district. A car rammed into a parked container truck, killing three of the occupants of the car and injuring four others.

The accident occurred near Chillakuru on the national highway. Such was the impact of the collision that the badly mangled car got stuck under the truck.

Police had a tough time pulling out the injured and retrieving bodies.

The victims were returning after visiting Arunachalam temple in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The deceased were identified as residents of Vanam Thopu in Nellore.

The injured were initially shifted to Guduru Area Hospital. Later, they were taken to Nellore.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.