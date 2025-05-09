Seven Seas Voyager Marks Grand Finale to the Cruise Season at New Mangalore Port Authority

Mangalore: NMPA today welcomed seventh cruise vessel of the current cruise season M.S. Seven Seas Voyager at Berth No. 4 at 08:30 Hrs, the ship arrived from Colombo carrying 583 international passengers and 458 crew members, under the Bahamian flag, as part of its coastal route connecting Colombo – Cochin – Mangaluru – Mormugao – Mumbai – Dubai.

The cruise terminal at NMPA came alive with a traditional welcome ceremony that showcased the rich cultural heritage of coastal Karnataka. The guests were greeted with Chende drumming & Yakshagana performances. All arrangements were made for smooth immigration, customs clearance, and hospitality services of the cruise passengers.

The passengers experienced the local culture by witnessing Bharatanatyam performances arranged for their entertainment. Guided shore excursions were organized to iconic destinations including Karkala, Moodabidri’s 1000 Pillar Temple, Gokarnanatha Temple, Soans Farm, Pilikula, and SAC Chapel, among others. A visit to the local markets and Belmont Home offered a glimpse into traditional Mangalorean life.

In addition to cultural activities, the Cruise Terminal hosted meditation sessions, and facilitated local handicraft counters, curated to create an immersive Indian experience.

Seven Seas Voyager marked the final vessel call of the current cruise season at the Port. This prestigious visit highlighted NMPA’s growing stature as a preferred destination on the Indian cruise circuit. The ship departed the same evening at 19:30 Hrs toward Mormugao Port, Goa.