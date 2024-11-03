Several Injured after Tourist Vehicle Collides with Parked Truck in Udyavar

Udupi: A serious accident occurred on Sunday morning as a minibus transporting a group of out-of-state tourists to the renowned Kollur temple collided with a parked truck along National Highway 66, near the Udyavar Petrol Bunk.

Eyewitnesses reported that the minibus crashed into the stationary vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries among the passengers. Among the injured are several women, some of whom have sustained severe injuries and were immediately attended to by local bystanders who came to assist.

The local community assisted in transporting the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment. The minibus suffered significant damage as a result of the collision, drawing attention from passersby and raising concerns over road safety.

Authorities from the Kaup police department arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As the investigation progresses, officials are urging drivers to exercise heightened caution while on the road, particularly on busy highways.