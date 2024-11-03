Tuluparbha 2024: A Grand Silver Jubilee Celebration of Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: The Tulu Koota Kuwait recently marked a significant milestone with its annual event, Tuluparbha 2024, commemorating the organization’s 25th anniversary through a grand celebration. This vibrant event showcased the rich culture, unity, and traditions of the Tulu-speaking community in Kuwait, delivering lively performances and creating meaningful moments.

Held at the American International School, the program commenced at 3:00 PM, welcoming distinguished guests and an enthusiastic crowd that filled the hall. The proceedings were expertly led by emcees Mr. Deepak Andrade and Mrs. Ashwitha Poojary. The celebration opened with the national anthems of Kuwait and India, paying homage to both nations and setting an engaging tone for the evening.

A unique lamp-lighting ceremony, choreographed by committee member Mr. Suresh Salian, marked the official start of the festivities, symbolizing enlightenment and positivity. This was followed by the unveiling of the 25th-anniversary souvenir, which was creatively presented under Mr. Salian’s direction. In his welcome speech, Vice President Mr. Shankar Shetty expressed heartfelt appreciation to all guests and attendees, which was then followed by a vibrant welcome dance performed by the Nrittadhyana Academy.

The celebration also included a felicitation ceremony led by Dr. Preethi Shetty, honoring deserving students for their impressive academic achievements for the year 2023-2024. Cash prizes, merit-cum-means scholarships, certificates, and mementos were awarded to top scholars from grades 10 and 12, acknowledging their hard work and commitment. Additionally, five committee members were recognized for their exceptional service to Tulu Koota Kuwait over the years.

In a heartfelt gesture during the Silver Jubilee festivities, Tulu Koota Kuwait honored all former presidents who have significantly contributed to the organization’s success. This act underscored the association’s gratitude for their leadership and commitment, demonstrating the importance of continuity in service.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Shri Hari Ketan Shelat, Second Secretary for Community Affairs and Associations at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, along with Chief Guest Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar, a renowned Tulu folklorist, and Guests of Honor Dr. Devdas Kapikad, a celebrated Tulu drama artist, and Mr. Eshwar Malpe, a prominent social worker. Their speeches emphasized the significance of preserving Tulu heritage and fostering unity within the community.

Addressing the audience, Tulu Koota Kuwait President Mr. Abdul Razzaq expressed his gratitude to all members and extended a warm invitation to new members, emphasizing the importance of expanding the community and promoting togetherness.

The celebration continued with a series of spectacular cultural performances featuring various associations, showcasing the diverse tapestry of the Tulu community. Performances by Buntara Sangha Kuwait, Billava Sangha Kuwait, Kuwait Kannada Koota, Karnataka Cultural Foundation, Kuwait Canara Welfare Association, Pushkara Nrithya Niketana, and Spark Dance Academy enthralled the audience. The Tulu Koota Kuwait Committee also presented a captivating Yakshagana performance, coordinated by Cultural Secretary Mr. Vijay Wilson.

The cultural program culminated in “Genoda Sude,” a visually striking performance directed by Mr. Suresh Salian that illustrated the significance of the 16 rivers of Tulunadu, highlighting the importance of cultural continuity.

A specially curated video presentation took attendees on a nostalgic journey through Tulu Koota Kuwait’s 25-year history, celebrating the organization’s growth and milestones while inspiring members to continue promoting Tulu culture.

The evening featured the highly anticipated Tulu drama “Namaskara Mastre,” performed by Dr. Devdas Kapikad and his team, whose impeccable comic timing delighted the audience, delivering laughter alongside a meaningful social message. This performance received enthusiastic applause, marking it as one of the event’s highlights.

As a closing gesture in honor of the Silver Jubilee, snack boxes were distributed to attendees, ensuring they left with cherished memories of the grand celebration.

Tuluparbha 2024 successfully united the Tulu community in Kuwait, celebrating heritage, unity, and tradition. The Silver Jubilee festivities not only honored the association’s remarkable past but also reinforced its commitment to preserving cultural heritage while embracing the future.

Tulu Koota Kuwait extends its heartfelt gratitude to the event sponsors: Al-Mulla Exchange, M.A. Hythar Group (TVS), Badr Medical Center, Khain Properties, Al Ahleia Insurance Company, along with all other sponsors and well-wishers for their generous support.



