Several key departments without ministers as TN awaits cabinet expansion

Chennai: Several major departments in the newly formed Tamil Nadu government are yet to be assigned ministers, adding to expectations of an imminent cabinet expansion as the Vijay-led administration settles into office.

Key portfolios, including Agriculture, Revenue, Forests, Housing, Transport, Higher Education, Information Technology and Tourism, remain without ministerial allocation, indicating that more appointments could be announced in the coming days.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 234 members. Under Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India, the total number of ministers in a state, including the Chief Minister, cannot exceed 15 per cent of the Assembly’s strength. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu can have a maximum of 35 ministers in its Council of Ministers.

At present, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and nine ministers have taken the oath, leaving room for another 25 members to be inducted into the cabinet.

Political discussions regarding wider representation for alliance partners and supporting groups have already begun.

Sources indicate that the Congress party, which extended support to the ruling formation, could be allotted two ministerial positions in the expected cabinet expansion. However, some supporting parties are unlikely to seek cabinet representation.

The government recently announced portfolio allocations for the Chief Minister and the ministers who have already taken charge.

Vijay retained crucial responsibilities, including Home and Police-related departments.

N. Anand was allotted Rural Development, Aadhav Arjuna received Public Works, K.G. Arunraj was assigned Health, while K.A. Sengottaiyan was given the Finance portfolio.

However, a large number of important departments remain unassigned, including Forests, Agriculture, Revenue, Housing, Cooperation, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Social Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Tourism, Handlooms, Commercial Taxes, Transport, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Higher Education, Information Technology, Minority Welfare, Labour Welfare, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Human Resource Management.

Political observers believe these departments are likely to be distributed during the next phase of cabinet expansion, which is expected to accommodate additional ministers and potentially provide representation to alliance partners.