Sex scandal: Slugfest turns ugly as Shivakumar brothers say Kumaraswamy behind release of Prajwal Revanna’s videos



Bengaluru: The political slugfest over the release of videos showing sexual abuse of women by Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) sitting MP and grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, turned ugly with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Rural MP Suresh on Wednesday accusing some BJP leaders and former CM HD Kumaraswamy of releasing the clips.

Bengaluru Rural MP Suresh on Wednesday charged that Kumaraswamy and some BJP leaders were behind the release of the pen drive in the Hassan sex abuse case.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Kumaraswamy and some leaders had information about Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive before anyone else. They are trying to blame it on Shivakumar to save themselves.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that Shivakumar was behind the release of Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive, he said, “Kumaraswamy can’t live without taking Shivakumar’s name daily. If we were releasing the pen drive, we would have done it before the first phase of elections in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders were the first to know about this. Kumaraswamy has been giving different statements each day. What is important is not Kumaraswamy’s statements but justice to victims of this case.”

Replying to a query on why BJP leader Devaraje Gowda was taking Dy CM Shivakumar’s name, Suresh said, “He is trying to protect his political career. The incident has happened in Hassan and Hassan leaders are involved in the release. Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders are behind this. Their family members have been giving different statements each day and it is not correct to blame it on someone else.”

Asked about Devaraje Gowda’s statement that the pen drive had reached Shivakumar before it reached him, Suresh said, “I don’t have information on that. There were murmurs in Hassan. Their family had even brought a stay in court. And now the pen drive has come out in the open.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Wednesday stated on Wednesday in Yadgir that Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders must pay a visit to the victims of Hassan sex abuse if they have any respect for women.

Speaking to reporters at a helipad in Yadgir, he said, “Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women. If they really have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that he was behind the pen drive incident, he said, “Devaraje Gowda had met Kumaraswamy too regarding this besides writing to the BJP leaders. We don’t have any need to resort to such cheap politics. I will speak about this later.”



