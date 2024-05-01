37-year-old man Collapses and Dies in Udupi; Sunstroke Suspected

Udupi: A 37-year-old man suddenly collapsed at the City Bustand in Udupi and died as he was being taken to the hospital on May 1.

The deceased has been identified as Badiyappa (37). He was a daily wage labourer.

The temperature in Udupi has soared to unprecedented levels from last week. On Wednesday, as temperature surged to 33 degrees Celsius. Badiyappa who was standing in the City Bus-stand, suddenly collapsed. Badiyappa was immediately rushed to the hospital by Social activist Nithyananda Volakadu but, unfortunately, on the way to the hospital, Badiyappa breathed his last.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station. The District Hospital has yet to confirm the exact cause of his death. Hospital sources said that they are yet to confirm whether he died because of the heat wave. The Medical process of examining the death is on.

Disaster management authority cautions people against heatwave conditions

The Udupi District Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people to protect themselves against the prevailing heatwave conditions on account of the increasing temperature.

Using umbrellas for protection from sunlight, remaining under the shade as much as possible, wearing loose cotton clothes particularly light colours, etc. should be practiced. Deputy Commissioner and authority chairman K. Vidyakumari, in a statement, said that people must reduce outdoor activities between noon and 3 p.m. Besides drinking water, people can consume buttermilk and other liquids, including ORS.

DC also said that those affected by the heatwave stroke should immediately be shifted to a cool place while ensuring the person wears minimum clothing. They may be given sponge baths with cold water or ice bags. If the condition does not improve, the person should be immediately shifted to the hospital.

The authorities have warned against leaving pet animals and children in parked vehicles under the sun. Change in food habits too could offer protection against the prevailing heat conditions. It is also advised to use less spices in the food. Applying coconut oil or castor oil on the head, sleeping on the floor on a thin cloth, drinking green gram juice, etc., could reduce the impact of the heat, she said.



