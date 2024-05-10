Sex video scandal: Another rape case registered against Prajwal Revanna



Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sex video scandal involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, has registered another rape case against the accused on Friday.

Sources said that the rescued woman who was allegedly kidnapped by Prajwal Revanna’s father H.D. Revanna, has recorded statements in the court before the judge under CrPC Section 164.

The SIT has also conducted the spot mahazar (investigation) of the farmhouse near Channarayapatna town. The victim had confessed that she was allegedly raped by Prajwal Revanna while working at the farmhouse.

Sources said that the video of this 62-year-old victim establishes the sexual assault. The woman is seen pleading, touching the accused feet and wailing when she is being sexually assaulted allegedly by Prajwal Revanna. She is even heard saying that she had fed all the members of his family and he should not be doing this to her.

Earlier, a local JD-S party leader had come forward and registered a rape case against Prajwal Revanna. She had explained how Prajwal Revanna had taken her to the room, threatened that he would kill her husband, and then raped her. She also said that after recording the video of sexual assault, Prajwal Revanna repeatedly raped her by blackmailing saying that he will make the videos viral.

The victim had also confessed that Prajwal Revanna would make video calls and ask her to strip for him.

H.D. Revanna’s brother and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also approached the Governor and demanded the CBI probe.

Kumaraswamy has also claimed that the kidnapped lady was not rescued but picked up by the SIT from her relatives’ house.



