Fr Dominic New Associate Executive Secretary to the Youth Commission

Bangalore (CCBI): The CCBI has appointed Fr Dominic Pinto (42), hailing from the Lucknow diocese, as the Associate Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Youth. This appointment was made during the 94th Executive Committee meeting of the CCBI, convened from 7th to 8th May 2024 in Bangalore. He is currently the Regional Director of the Youth Commission of the Agra Regional Bishops’ Council.

Born on 13th August 1982 in Bajpe, Karnataka, Fr Dominic received his early education at Parochial Higher Primary School and St. Joseph’s High School in his hometown. His journey towards priesthood commenced at St. Paul’s Minor Seminary in Lucknow, where he pursued his studies from 2002 to 2004. Subsequently, he undertook his philosophical and theological training at St. Charles Seminary in Nagpur.

Ordained as a priest on 20th October 2013 for the Lucknow diocese, Fr Dominic has served in various capacities within the Church. His pastoral roles have included assistant parish priest and Vice Principal at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, where he served from 2014 to 2016. He further extended his service as an assistant parish priest and Vice Principal at Don Bosco College in 2016, before assuming the role of Vice-Rector at St. Paul’s Minor Seminary from 2016 to 2018.

His tenure as Director of the Diocesan Youth Ministry from 2014 to 2018 was marked by innovative initiatives and transformative outreach programs. Since 2021, he has served as the Regional Youth Director, actively engaging with youth communities to foster spiritual growth and holistic development. Last few years he has been closely collaborating with the various programmes of the CCBI Youth Commission.