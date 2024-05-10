Sex video scandal: K’taka HM asks NCW to share information on threats to victim



Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has asked the National Commission for Women (NCW) to share information with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the victim woman who is receiving threats for filing a complaint against prime accused Prajwal Revanna in sex video case.

“We don’t know who the person is. All questions will be answered by the SIT. If there are complaints or disturbances let the NCW talk to the SIT. The NCW can inform SIT, like how the State Commission for Women wrote to the government. The SIT authorities will initiate appropriate measures,” Parameshwara told media persons.

When asked about when the SIT will track down Prajwal Revanna, the Karnataka Home Minister said: “We have appealed to the CBI to request the Interpol and other agencies to issue the Blue Corner notice. That is being done now. We have to wait regarding the information about Prajwal Revanna and in which country he is residing.”

He said that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has been casting aspersions on the SIT probe from day one. The SIT is competent and it will come out with the truth, he added.

The NCW has directed the Karnataka Police to ensure the security to the complainant who is being threatened.

On Thursday, the NCW said that one of the woman complainants in the case had claimed that she was forced by a group of people to lodge a false complaint after being threatened with harassment.

“One woman complainant came to the Commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint,” the NCW said.

The complainant has sought protection for her family, underscoring the seriousness of the situation, the NCW said, adding that it has asked Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to provide appropriate security to the woman.



