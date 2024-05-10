‘File complaint against Prajwal Revanna if you want to return to hometown’, woman claimed in plaint to NCW



Bengaluru: A day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) said that one of the woman complainants in the sex video scandal in Karnataka involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna claimed that she was forced by a group of people to lodge a false complaint in the case, the details of the complaint revealed some shocking details on Friday.

In her complaint to the NCW, the woman claimed that she was blackmailed by a group of people claiming to be attached to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lodge a complaint against the JD-S MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son.

Following the complaint lodged with the NCW, former Chief Minister and JD-S state President H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that the SIT is going to the doorsteps of the victims and threatening them with prostitution cases if they don’t file complaints against Prajwal Revanna, who is his nephew.

In her complaint to the NCW, the woman claimed: “On May 3 at about 5.30 a.m., I received a call from an unknown number claiming to be an officer with the SIT. The caller told me that if I ever intend to return to my hometown, I should lodge an FIR in Bengaluru against Prajwal Revanna. I refused to entertain their demand as I have no connection with the allegations levelled against him.

“Subsequently, on May 6 at about 1.15 p.m., I received a call from another unknown number and the person calling me claimed to be a member of the SIT constituted by the government of Karnataka. The said person told me that videos depicting my resemblance have been unearthed in relation to the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna and therefore, if I don’t lodge a separate FIR against the MP, I would be arrested and falsely implicated in the case.”

“Three persons in civil dress and claiming to be members of the SIT had also gone to my address and threatened my husband that our entire family will be arrested and implicated in multiple false cases if I do not cooperate with their demands and lodge an FIR against Prajwal Revanna,” she alleged.

“On May 6, after receiving a call at about 1.15 p.m., I contacted my advocate. Hence, I am approaching the NCW for the redressal of my grievance,” she said.

The complainant stressed that she has no grievance against Prajwal Revanna and she is being dragged into the case.

The woman also said that she is a law-abiding citizen with a family comprising her husband and two sons, and now she fears for their safety.

“I do not wish to be unnecessarily dragged into matters with which I have no connection. Therefore, I request for NCW’s assistance so that I get justice,” she claimed.

The complainant has also pleaded with the NCW to provide protection to her family.

Following the complaint, the NCW on Thursday issued a press note and asked Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to ensure the complainant’s safety.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has appealed to the NCW to share information with the SIT which will look into the matter.



