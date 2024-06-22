Shankaranarayana Police Arrest Two for attempting to steal cow at Kamalashile Temple Goshala

Kundapur: The Shankaranarayana Police in Udupi district on Saturday, June 22, arrested two persons on charges of attempting to steal cows from the Kamalashile temple on June 16. Police have also seized a sports utility vehicle allegedly used by the accused for the crime.

The Arrested are identified as J. Wajid,( 26), and Faizal, (40), both residents of Bajpe, Mangaluru.

Security personnel of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple had foiled an attempt by some persons to steal cows from the Temple Goshala during the wee hours of June 16. While keeping a close watch on the CCTV, the security guards noticed the miscreants entering the goshala to steal the cows. When the miscreants saw the security personnel, they fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint by Temple security guard Raju, Shankaranarayana police sub-inspectors Nasir Hussain and M.E. Shambhulingaiah conducted an investigation and arrested the accused. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.