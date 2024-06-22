Gangolli Police Arrest Thief Who Entered Co-operative Society

Kundapur: In a timely alert of the CCTV live monitoring team the Gangolly police arrested a thief red-handed after breaking into the Co-operative Society at Hosadu near Gangolli during the early hours of June 22.

The arrested is identified as Prakash Babu (44) of Kollam District, Kerala.

According to SP Dr Arun K. On June 22 around 1:44 am, the accused entered the Pancha Ganga Agricultural Service Co-operative Society in Mullikatte by breaking the window.

Around 1:47 am, the thief broke the grill of the cooperative society’s window at Mullikatte and entered the premises. The live CCTV monitoring staff noticed the incident and informed the Beat Police.

Within minutes of receiving the information, the Gangolli police team led by Crime PSI Basavaraj reached the spot and arrested the thief.

The arrested accused Prakash Babu has been involved in several cases in Kerala and has been to jail several times.

Gangolli Station PSI law and order Harish. R Naik, Crime PSI Basavaraj, personnel Mohan, Nagaraj, Sandeep, Satish, Raghavendra, Ramesh, Nitin, Dinesh, and Nitin of the technical department of the district police participated in the arrest operation.

Sign In Security Kundapur takes a proactive approach with live monitoring and surveillance. CCTVs are installed at strategic places such as temples, cooperatives, banks, jewellery, shops, houses, and flats, and their footage is watched 24 hours a day. In case of any suspicious movements being noticed, the Sign in Security staff will alert the nearest police station and the beat police or the person who installed the CCTV.