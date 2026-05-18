Shaping Tomorrow: Dhyana Jyothi Trust Invests in Children’s Education

Bengaluru: The Dhyana Jyothi Trust organised a heartwarming educational assistance programme for children from visually challenged families on Sunday, 17th May 2026, at the Holy Ghost Church Mini Hall, Bengaluru. The event brought together donors, well-wishers, and beneficiary families in an atmosphere filled with hope, compassion, and encouragement.

The programme began at 10:00 a.m. with a soulful praise and worship session led by visually challenged participants, setting a prayerful and inspiring tone for the gathering. This was followed by the formal welcome and introduction of the chief guests, Dr. Vishal Rao and Mrs. Piya Rao.

This educational support initiative was made possible by generous sponsors and donors. Key supporters included Dr. Vishal Rao, Mrs. Piya Rao, Dr. Sudhakar, Mr. Paul Joseph, Mr. George Kuruvilla, Mrs. Shobana Kuruvilla, Mrs. Patricia Welsh, and Mr. James Welsh. Many other well-wishers are also committed to supporting the education of children from visually challenged families.

Addressing the gathering, Fr. Ivan D’Souza expressed his joy in serving visually challenged families through the charitable initiatives of the Trust. Fr. Ivan D’Souza also gratefully acknowledged the constant support and valuable contributions of the former directors, Fr. Praveen Pinto and Fr. Stifan Perera. During the programme, Fr. Ivan D’Souza handed over school fee cheques amounting to Rs 8 lakhs to deserving children in the presence of their parents.

In his keynote, Dr. Vishal Rao comforted, encouraged, and motivated beneficiary families. He expressed happiness in collaborating with the Dhyana Jyothi Trust and programme coordinator, Mrs. Nelly Prichard, to support the educational aspirations of children from visually challenged families. Dr. Rao assured the gathering that he would approach relevant Government departments to seek additional welfare schemes and support benefits for differently-abled and visually challenged individuals.

Several beneficiary parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dhyana Jyothi Trust and all the donors for their continued generosity and concern for their children’s future. Many proudly shared that the students receiving assistance are excelling academically and pursuing their studies with confidence and determination.

The programme was efficiently compered and coordinated by Mrs. Nelly Prichard, who also conveyed her gratitude to Fr. Edward Joseph for providing the Holy Ghost Church Mini Hall as the venue for the event and to Mrs. Princy David for her valuable support and assistance in organising the programme.

The event concluded with a fellowship meal sponsored by Bluebell Caterers’ proprietor, Mr. Jerry Pinto, who generously arranged lunch for all the beneficiaries and guests, adding warmth and joy to the meaningful occasion.