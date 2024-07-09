Shivakumar-led team urges Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara Dist as Bengaluru South

Bengaluru: A delegation of legislators, led by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and sought the creation of a new Bengaluru South district from five taluks surrounding Bengaluru.

The delegation also urged the government to rename Ramanagara District as Bengaluru South district, with Ramanagara city as its headquarters.

This move is likely to trigger a debate as the decision to create Ramanagara District was initially made by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy.

After the submission, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated, “Our objective is to extend the benefits of the reputation of the global city of Bengaluru to the people of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, which are located close to Bengaluru city.

“Hence, we request the rechristening of Ramanagara District as Bengaluru South district and making Ramanagara city the headquarters of the new district,” he said.

Shivakumar explained that earlier, Doddaballapura, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Anekal, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, Hosakote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna taluks were part of Bengaluru District.

In 1986, Bengaluru Rural District was carved out, including Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hosakote, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks.

In 2007, making Doddaballapur the headquarters, Hosakote, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, and Doddaballapura taluks were included to form Bengaluru Rural District.

Similarly, in 2007, Ramanagara District was announced, including Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Ramanagara taluks.

“We all belong to the Bengaluru Urban district,” Shivakumar noted (he hails from Kanakapura). “For administrative purposes, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Ramanagara districts were carved out. Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters. Today, the whole world is looking at Bengaluru, and we want to benefit from it,” Shivakumar maintained.

“On one side, after Bengaluru, the state borders Andhra Pradesh. On the other side is Tamil Nadu. Hence, we are trying to save our identity and direct growth towards this region,” he stated.