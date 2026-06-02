Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah to return to Bengaluru as Congress finalises Karnataka Cabinet

New Delhi/Bengaluru: After a day of intense consultations with the Congress high command over the formation of the new Karnataka Cabinet, caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar left New Delhi together for Bengaluru on a special flight on Tuesday evening.

The special flight carrying the leaders is scheduled to leave from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 7:30 p.m. and is likely to land at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The flight schedule has been released by Siddaramaiah’s office.

The two leaders held a series of discussions with the party’s Central leadership ahead of Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Sources indicated that around 14 Ministers are likely to take oath along with Shivakumar in the first phase of Cabinet formation.

However, the Congress leadership has not officially announced the names of those who will be inducted into the Council of Ministers.

After the meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen posing for photos with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.

Despite speculation over Cabinet berths, Congress leaders refrained from making any public statements regarding the final list of Ministers in Karnataka.

According to sources, the Congress high command has finalised the names of around 12 to 14 Ministers, while consultations continued late into Tuesday evening to complete the final list.

Sources also claimed that a prominent leader from the oppressed classes in North Karnataka, considered a close associate of Siddaramaiah, is likely to be entrusted with a key responsibility of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the position currently held by Shivakumar.

Party insiders said the Congress leadership has taken a tough call by excluding several senior leaders and former Ministers in an effort to accommodate new leaders in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, former Speaker U.T. Khader, speaking in Mangaluru, said he hoped to be entrusted with a responsible position in the new Congress government led by Shivakumar.

However, he clarified that he had not received any communication from the party leadership regarding any appointment.

Veteran Congress MLA R.V. Deshapande said that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Sources indicated that the Congress high command is keen on striking a balance between experienced leaders and fresh faces in the state Cabinet to strengthen governance ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

As part of this strategy, around eight to ten first-time Ministers are expected to find a place in the state Cabinet.

The Congress leadership is also reportedly considering a phased expansion of the Ministry.

While a select group of Ministers is likely to be sworn in on Wednesday, a Cabinet expansion may be undertaken after the completion of the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had earlier submitted their recommendations for Ministerial berths to the party high command.

The Congress central leadership reviewed the proposals and is understood to have finalised the list after considering inputs from both leaders.

Sources said the Congress intends to reserve a majority of Cabinet positions for leaders within the 50-70 age group while earmarking around ten berths for new leaders.

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, under Constitutional provisions.

The Congress high command has also reportedly conducted internal assessments and prepared a shortlist of leaders likely to be inducted into the state Cabinet, as well as those who may be left out, as it seeks to balance regional, caste and political considerations in the new Karnataka government.



