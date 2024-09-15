Should have done earlier: Sandeep Dikshit questions timing of Kejriwal’s ‘resignation’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to leave the CM’s chair, said that the matter which should have been addressed much ago has been prolonged because of latter’s opportunism.

While speaking with IANS, Sandeep Dikshit suggested that the AAP supremo took the decision for personal gains. He also questioned the timing of resignation and said that this should have happened much earlier.

Former Congress MP also accused Kejriwal of lacking moral integrity, while noting that the Supreme Court had imposed strict restrictions on him which included prohibiting him from visiting his office or signing official documents. He claimed that this shows lack of trust in his abilities as Chief Minister.

Dikshit implied that Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party were interested in personal benefits and not in public service.

Regarding speculation about Manish Sisodia becoming the new Chief Minister, Dikshit sarcastically suggested that if anyone were appointed, it would be as ineffective as placing a bottle of alcohol on the table and expecting it to work.

On the topic of Haryana’s election campaigning, Dikshit said Kejriwal would continue to campaign against Congress, which he suggested was the real reason for his bail.

Kejriwal made his sudden announcement two days after he received bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged liquor policy scam but with several conditions that would prevent his functioning as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal visited the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters, met party leaders and workers and also declared his decision and intent to quit the CM post. He announced that he would resign from the position of Chief Minister in two days.

“I will not remain in the CM’s seat until the people declare that I am honest. Until the public gives its verdict, I will not return to the seat of the Chief Minister,” he stated.