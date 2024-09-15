Udupi Observes International Democracy Day with Massive Human Chain

Udupi: To commemorate International Democracy Day, a 2500 km human chain was organized across Karnataka, from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, to promote democratic values.

In Udupi district, a 107 km human chain was formed along National Highway 66, from Shiruru Toll Gate in Byndoor taluk to Hejamadi Bridge in Kaup taluk. The event aimed to spread awareness about democratic principles and values among the public.

The district-level program was held at Udupi’s Kinnimulki Welcome Arch, and taluk-level programs were held at Maravanthe, Kundapur, and Brahmavar. Students and the general public held hands to form a human chain.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari inaugurated the district-level program and addressed the gathering, saying that the state government organized the innovative human chain program to spread constitutional values everywhere, aiming to strengthen democracy and make it a secure foundation for everyone’s life.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kiran S. Gangannavar said, “Only when we understand our responsibilities, our rights make sense. The country’s peace and order depend on the responsible behaviour of citizens. We must reflect the intentions of the Constitution in our actions. We must incorporate the principles of the Constitution into our daily lives and give meaning to the sacrifices of the Mahatma who brought us freedom. Our Constitution has accepted every citizen as its master. The Constitution will be as good as the people who uphold it.

The program featured traditional folk arts like Chande and Kangilu, Yakshagana artists, and various cultural troupes. A 500-meter-long Indian National Flag and Karnataka State Flag were displayed, with participants holding them. The human chain program concluded with the slogans “Jai Hind” and “Jai Karnataka” raised amidst raised hands. Saplings were distributed to school and college students and the general public.

The program was attended by Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K, DFO Ganapathi, Additional District Magistrate Mamata Devi, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Anita Madluru, Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojary, Rotary Governor Devanand, Cooperative Society President Jayakar Shetty Indrali, Udupi parish Priest Fr Charles Menezes, freedom fighter Malpe Raghavendra, Rotary Club members, office bearers of various organizations, youth and women’s organizations, self-help group members, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, students from various schools and colleges, and the general public.



