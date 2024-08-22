Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja Samithi Dubai Celebrates 19th Annual Puja with Devotion and Tradition

Dubai: Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja Samithi Dubai recently celebrated its 19th annual Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja at Springdale School, Al Quoz, Dubai, with great fervor and devotion. The event was marked by traditional bhajans, songs, and rituals, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the community.

The program began with an invocation and the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Samithi members. Devotional bhajans were sung throughout the event by Shree Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda. The puja was performed under the guidance of Purohith Raghu Bhat, with Arathi Dinesh & Dinesh Shetty Kottinja and Hema Shetty and Mahesh Shetty couples representing the committee.

The beautifully decorated puja mantap, set up by Rajesh Kutthar and the team, added to the spiritual ambiance. The puja was followed by Lakshmi Ashtothara, Sumangali aaraadhane, Brahmana aaraadhane, and Kannika Araadhane. Sumangali items were distributed to all the sumangalis who attended the puja.

The event also featured kunitha bhajan by small kids and sumangalis, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Dr. Arun Ullal, a noted public speaker and culture research scholar, delivered a thought-provoking speech on the importance of preserving and passing on our culture and tradition to the next generation.

Dr Arun Ullal and Smt. Pavithra Arun Ullal were felicitated for their outstanding service to society. Winners of various competitions, including fancy dress, devotional song, drawing, and Hanuman Chalisa, were announced and awarded mementoes and certificates.

The event was well-planned and executed by the core committee members, consisting of Suvarna Sathish Poojary, Balakrishna Salian, Ragu Bhat, Sathish Ullal, Jagannath Bellare, Rajesh Kutthar, Prakash Pakkala, Shyamala Krishna, and Aruna Jagadish.

The VML Puja concluded with Mahamangalaarathi and the distribution of Mahaprasadam. The VML core committee members expressed their gratitude to all devotees, supporters, and media for the grand success of the VML Puja 2024.