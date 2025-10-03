Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar Honored with Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement

New Delhi: Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, the esteemed Group General Manager (HR) at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), was today bestowed with the prestigious Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Individual Category, recognizing his profound contributions to Social Responsibility and Social Impact.

The accolade was presented at a distinguished ceremony at the India International Centre, New Delhi. Dr. Kiran Bedi, the nation’s pioneering woman IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, co-presented the award. She was joined by Shri Amit Sachdeva, a respected Gandhian, accomplished lawyer, and founder of the Mahatma Award.

The Mahatma Award stands as a testament to Shri Miyar’s dedicated efforts. He formulated and implemented human-centric HR policies, using digital technology to enhance the efficiency and impact of HR functions. He fostered inclusive leadership within MRPL and led Samrakshan, MRPL’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. His work has improved countless lives and strengthened society.

The Mahatma Award is inspired by the timeless values of Mahatma Gandhi. It recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations that have social responsibility, sustainability, and humanitarian endeavors. The award honors those who create positive social impact and embody ethical conduct and selfless service. Shri Miyar’s receipt of this award underscores his unwavering commitment to these principles throughout his distinguished career.