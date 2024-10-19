Siddaramaiah took Rs 1.30cr bribe to arrange for Bangalore Turf Club membership, claims Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje claimed on Saturday that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took Rs 1.30 crore in cheque as a bribe to arrange the stewardship for an individual at the prestigious and high-profile Bangalore Turf Club.

Shobha Karandlaje said that to help Vivekananda to get membership (stewardship) at the elite Bangalore Turf Club, CM Siddaramaiah had allegedly taken Rs 1.30 crore, adding he is not a clean politician as he claims to be.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Vivekananda. The police had filed a B-report (closure report) into the case, and the court had refused to accept the closure report twice.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Shobha Karandlaje stated: “Regarding the matter of the Turf Club, you (addressing CM Siddaramaiah) took Rs 1.30 crore money and got the B -report (closure report) filed. The court has slammed him for this. The cheque was given by one Vivekanada to become a steward at the Bengaluru Turf Club.

“Once the court rejected the B-report, yet again the B-report was filed. For the second time as well, the court had rejected the B-report. What does it mean? You (Siddaramaiah) took money directly by cheque. Whom do you think you are giving lectures to?” she questioned.

The Union MoS further said: “The Congress is a corrupt party, and it might be protecting you (Siddaramaiah). But, under the law, you are a criminal. It might be the matter of the Turf Club, Valmiki Tribal Board, MUDA scam… you have indulged in corruption.”

Shobha Karandlaje said that “if the Congress has any shame left, it should seek the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah”.

“CM Siddaramaiah has the history of closing down the Lokayukta to come out of the cases pending in the agency when he came to power in 2013. You who shut down the Lokayukta, how could you ensure justice in the MUDA and Tribal Welfare Board scams?” he questioned.



