K’taka bypolls: There must be mutual understanding between BJP and JD-S, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that there must be mutual understanding from both sides — his party JD-S and its alliance partner BJP — while contesting the upcoming bypolls in the state, and also over the matter of naming the candidate for the prestigious Channapatna Assembly seat.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Kumaraswamy said that a meeting would be held in Bengaluru to discuss the all issues.

“Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other leaders will join us, and we will discuss together. I want everything to proceed smoothly. No one should try to dominate anyone. The election should be contested with love and trust, and trust should not be broken. Both party leaders must understand this. It’s not enough for love and trust to exist only on one side; there must be mutual understanding from both sides,” the Union Minister said.

In response to BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claim that the BJP revived his party — the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — Kumaraswamy said: “It is not possible to debate on the streets about who revived whom. Discussions on who has gained power are not useful right now. The leaders in Delhi are fully aware of the situation. I am not here to discuss this matter.”

He further said: “I have not spoken about a separation between JD-S and BJP. I have only mentioned the NDA candidate, not BJP or JD-S. Those who talk about sacrifice should question their conscience. I am ensuring that nothing obstructs our alliance in Mandya.”

“I am watching how the Congress is governing this state. Is there proper governance? Is there even a government in place? It has been raining for a week, and look at the condition in Bagalkot, Haveri, and Chitradurga. What is the state of the farmers growing onions, grapes, and millet? There seems to be no one asking these questions. Bengaluru city is flooded. Has anyone visited the affected areas? Is there any concern for this?” Kumaraswamy questioned while criticising the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy laid the foundation for the renovation of the Farmers' Hall at the Mandya Farmers' Produce Cooperative Society premises. Mandya Congress MLA Ganiga Ravikumar, former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, and several other leaders were present on the occasion. The project is expected to come up at a cost of Ra 4.5 crore.




