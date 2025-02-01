Siddaramaiah’s criticism of Budget 2025 purely politically motivated: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for slamming the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that the senior Congress leader’s criticism is “purely politically motivated tactic”.

Addressing CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka unit BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said: “Your administration is inevitably heading towards creating political anarchy. If you wish to remain in power, the only way left is to impose ‘tax on tax’ and ‘price hikes on price hikes’, burdening the people.

“While this is the reality, the Central government has presented a visionary Budget aimed at building a developed India by reducing the prices of essential goods, including medicines, electronics, and leather. Criticising such a Budget is purely politically motivated, and the people of the state can clearly see through it. Your continuous web of lies to mislead the people of Karnataka is coming to an end. The truth is becoming evident to the people of the state.”

The Karnataka BJP chief said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Budget for the eighth consecutive time, providing loan facilities for the Scheduled Caste community to start businesses and startups.

“To support the middle class, an exemption in tax payments has been granted for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. The limit for the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting over 7 crore farmers by providing easier access to loans. Isn’t this an advantage for our farmers? Vijayendra questioned.

“To enhance agricultural productivity, the government has decided to launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Yojana, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. Is not this a boon for our food providers?” he asked.

He further said: “A special fund has been established to empower new startups, with an additional allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, on top of the existing Rs 10,000 crore provided by the Central government. A new scheme has been launched to help 5 lakh women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes start their own businesses. Isn’t this a step towards making our SC/ST women self-reliant?”

Criticising Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said: “Karnataka has always been one of the leading states in terms of resource wealth. However, your governance is pushing this prosperous Karnataka into decline, making it a dark chapter in history. While this is happening, it is disgraceful to resort to low-level criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.”

The BJP leader further said: “Instead of criticising the pro-people policies of the Central government, the Karnataka government should take steps towards building a prosperous Karnataka in cooperation with PM Modi-led government, which is offering extensive development programmes.”



