Siddaramaiah’s son dismisses leadership tussle, says no talks on CM change

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, downplaying the leadership tussle between his father and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, stated that there is no talk of changing the CM.

The statement has assumed significance as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar will be called to Delhi, and the matter between them would be resolved.

Speaking to the media in Mandya on ongoing speculations about a possible change in Karnataka’s chief ministership, Yathindra dismissed reports of internal conflict, asserting that discussions about leadership change were confined to the media and not within the party.

“There is ‘no war, no conflict’. Only the media is discussing these things. We in the party have no confusion,” he said.

Yathindra made it clear that the Congress high command has issued no instructions regarding any change in leadership.

“They call and speak to us. Everyone is committed to the high command’s decision. They will sit and talk to both leaders when necessary. Until then, there should be no confusion,” he added.

Commenting on statements from a few individuals suggesting that Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar should be made Chief Minister, Yathindra said that people are free to express their views, but reiterated that only the high command has the authority to decide.

“No one outside the party has the right to comment on this. Our high command alone should decide who will be the chief minister,” Yathindra stated.

On the reported Delhi meeting involving D. K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra said he had no information. “I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him. I don’t know what was discussed.”

He also played down concerns about multiple aspirants for the top post. “There are always many people aspiring for the chief minister’s position in any party. It happened when the BJP was in power, too. It’s not a big deal.”

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, he confirmed, are firmly committed to abiding by the high command’s decision. “The confusion will be resolved soon. The high command will pull the curtain on this.”

Yathindra further stated that discussions about a leadership change after two years of governance are unnecessary. He urged the media not to create narratives about MLAs supporting different factions within the party. “This is an internal matter, and the media should not dictate who belongs to whose side,” he said.