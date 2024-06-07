Signing of Concession Agreement Marks Milestone in Healthcare Infrastructure Development in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Today marked a significant milestone in the enhancement of healthcare services in Mangalore as New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Pvt. Ltd., signed a concession agreement for the “Operation & Maintenance of existing 32 bedded hospital and development of 150 bedded multi-specialty hospital on Public Private Participation basis”. The signing ceremony, held at Mangalore, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairperson, NMPA Dr CA A. Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor, Srinivas University; Dr A. Srinivas Rao, Pro-Chancellor, Srinivas University; Dr H.R. Thimmaiah, District Health Officer, and other distinguished guests.

The collaboration between NMPA and Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Pvt. Ltd., signifies a joint commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure and services in the region. Through this partnership, the developed hospital aims to provide quality healthcare services to the public at large, addressing the growing healthcare needs of the community.

Dr A. V. Ramana, NMPA Chairperson, emphasizing the importance of health and fitness, stated that India needs more healthcare infrastructure and the government is promoting public-private partnerships (PPP) to address this need. He also clarified that even after the commencement of the PPP hospital, the employees and the retirees of NMPA will always have the option of getting referred to any other Port empaneled hospital. The PPP hospital of NMPA will be a landmark for the district and the state of Karnataka. The government is committed to promoting this project and is also considering upgrading other government hospitals. The Chairperson believes that this project will be a model for other major ports, State Government, and Government Departments in India.

Dr A. Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor of Srinivas University, emphasized the university’s commitment to community welfare through this venture. “Srinivas University is proud to associate with New Mangalore Port Authority to contribute to societal well-being. We are dedicated to leveraging our resources and expertise to ensure the success of this project, ultimately benefiting the people of Mangalore and beyond,” he stated.

The signing of the concession agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare infrastructure development in Mangalore. The project is expected to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility, quality, and affordability for the residents of the region.