Sikandar Raza join Northamptonshire for Vitality Blast 2024



Northampton: Northamptonshire on Wednesday announced the signing of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s cricketing maestro, for the 2024 Vitality Blast.

At 37, Raza was not just a seasoned campaigner but also the linchpin of Zimbabwe’s cricketing fortunes. Captain of the Zimbabwean National Side in T20 cricket, Raza brings the experience of more than 200 T20 appearances to the squad.

“I’m delighted to be coming to Northamptonshire,” said Raza.

Currently ranked 5th in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder world rankings, Raza has scored more than 4,000 runs and claimed more than 100 wickets since his debut in 2010.

The 37-year-old recently became the first player to score five consecutive T20 international half centuries and was recently nominated as ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Having graced the cricketing arenas across the globe, from the IPL to the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, and Lanka Premier League, Raza was about to embark on his maiden voyage into England’s prestigious T20 competition – the Vitality Blast.

“This will be a different challenge for me, but I’ve loved playing cricket in England in the past. It’s always been a wish to play in the Vitality Blast, so I’m looking forward to fulfilling that.”

For John Sadler, Northamptonshire’s head coach, securing Raza’s signature was a significant triumph. “We’re delighted with the signing of Sikandar for the Blast,” Sadler exclaimed. “He’s a very experienced, high performer on a global scale. He’s a three-dimensional cricketer who always has an impact in every game he plays; we know he’s also a fierce competitor, which will be fantastic for us.”

As the anticipation built up, Raza pledged to bring joy to the fans and create a winning aura. “I would like to entertain the fans and put a smile on their face with as many wins as possible,” he declared.

“Our first task is to secure a quarter-final spot and then take that momentum and belief into the latter stages and hopefully lift the trophy.”

With an eye on the prize, Raza embraced his role not only as a seasoned campaigner but as a mentor to the younger players. “Looking at the side, we have a decent squad and a lot of good players,” he stated. “I’m looking forward to using my experience to help us win as many games as possible and help the younger players as well.”