Sikkim follows zero-tolerance policy against drugs: CM Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok: Reaffirming the state government’s firm commitment to tackling the menace of drug abuse, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Thursday emphasised that the state follows a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is implementing strong and coordinated measures to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.

During an interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said that the fight against drugs remains a top priority for the Sikkim government, as substance abuse poses serious social, health and economic challenges, particularly for the younger generation.

Highlighting the measures undertaken by the state government, Tamang said that Sikkim has adopted a multi-pronged approach involving strict law enforcement, community participation, awareness campaigns and rehabilitation support to effectively address the issue.

He noted that the police and other law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance and enforcement actions against drug trafficking networks. Through coordinated investigations and stronger prosecution, the state has been able to maintain a high conviction rate in drug-related offences, sending a strong message against the illegal drug trade.

According to the Chief Minister, the high conviction rate has been achieved through improved investigation procedures, stronger coordination between law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, and strict implementation of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

These measures, he said, have significantly strengthened deterrence against drug-related crimes in the state.

Tamang also highlighted that Block Development Officers (BDOs) in the state have been vested with magisterial powers, enabling them to take swift action and strengthen enforcement at the grassroots level.

This, he said, has further enhanced the administration’s ability to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and convicted under the law.

The Chief Minister stressed that preventing drug abuse requires collective efforts from the government, civil society, families and educational institutions.

He added that the government is working closely with local communities, youth organisations and non-governmental groups to strengthen preventive measures and ensure early intervention for individuals vulnerable to substance abuse.

Highlighting the broader regional dimension of the issue, Tamang called upon all states in Northeast India to work together to address the challenge of drug trafficking and substance abuse.

He said that coordinated efforts and stronger cooperation among neighbouring states are essential to effectively eliminate the menace from the region.

Emphasising that safeguarding the youth from drugs is crucial for the future of society, the Chief Minister urged all sections of society to work collectively to build a drug-free and healthy Sikkim.