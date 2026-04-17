Sikkim women rally in support of quota bill; CM Tamang says powerful reflection of collective resolve

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday lauded a large rally organised by women across Sikkim in support of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill), calling it a powerful reflection of unity, awareness and collective resolve.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of “immense pride, unity, and encouragement” to witness women from all sections of society, mothers, sisters and daughters representing every constituency come together in solidarity for the cause of women’s empowerment.

He noted that the rally symbolised the strength and determination of women in the state, underlining their growing participation in shaping public discourse.

“This collective expression of solidarity reflects the strength, awareness and determination of the women of our state,” Tamang said.

Extending his best wishes on behalf of the state government and its people, he praised the participants for their active involvement and commitment.

The Chief Minister said such initiatives would play a crucial role in building a more inclusive and empowered society. “The active participation of women in such movements is truly inspiring and will undoubtedly contribute towards a stronger and more equitable future,” he added.

Describing the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam as a landmark reform, Tamang said its passage marked a historic milestone in advancing women’s empowerment in India.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceptualising the initiative, terming it one of the most significant achievements of the 21st century in strengthening gender equality.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the momentum generated by such public participation would continue to inspire progress and unity in the years ahead.

He emphasised that sustained efforts and collective will are essential to ensuring meaningful representation and opportunities for women across sectors.

CM Tamang also conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Mata Tirtha Aunsi, wishing peace, prosperity and continued success.

Reaffirming his support for women-led initiatives, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to policies that promote inclusivity, empowerment and equal participation in the state’s development journey.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduced by the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, aims to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The legislation is being seen as a landmark reform to address the long-standing underrepresentation of women in India’s political landscape.

By ensuring greater participation of women in lawmaking, the Bill seeks to make governance more inclusive and representative. Its implementation is linked to the delimitation exercise, which will redraw constituency boundaries based on population changes, after which the reservation will come into effect. Supporters argue that the move will empower women politically and strengthen democratic institutions, while also encouraging more women to take up leadership roles across sectors.