SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal in Karnataka on Saturday took Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested as the prime accused in the case, to his home at Holenarasipur in Hassan district to conduct a spot ‘mahazar’.

The spot mahazar process involves detailing the scene of crime in the presence of the accused. It is a description of facts and state of things that an investigation officer observes at the scene of crime.

Former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of ex-Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, was taken to his home in a Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle to avoid media glare. Sources said officers attached to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also accompanied the SIT team.

Bhavani Revanna, who is being probed by the SIT in an alleged kidnapping case involving a victim of the sex video scandal, was not allowed to meet her son at the SIT facility, sources said.

SIT sources said she has outrightly denied her role in the case and refused to answer the questions posed by the SIT.

Even after the SIT played an audio conversation of Bhavani Revanna with the other accused in the kidnapping case, she maintained that she did not speak to the accused persons.

Meanwhile, SIT sources said the investigation has revealed that Prajwal Revanna’s girlfriend helped him during his stay in Germany for more than 34 days.

The SIT has issued a notice to her for questioning.



