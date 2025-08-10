Six arrested for Obstructing Police on Duty at Pangala

Mangaluru: The Dharmasthala police have apprehended six individuals in connection with an incident that occurred on August 6, near Pangala Cross, Dharmasthala, where the police were obstructed in doing their duty.

The arrested have been identified as Padmaprasad (32), Suhas (22), Khalandar and Sashidhar (30) from Dharmasthala Puthumonu (42), resident of Ujire, Chetan (21), resident of Kalenja and Guruprasad (19), resident of Kalmanja.

A case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station (FIR No. 47/2025), and an investigation was conducted.

All the accused were produced before the court on August 9, 2025, and granted interim bail.