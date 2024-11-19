Six Bangladeshi nationals caught in Chitradurga, fake documents seized

Chitradurga: Six Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India were arrested in the Chitradurga district, and fake documents, including a passport and Aadhaar cards, were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Sheikh Saifur Rohaman, Mohammed Suman Husen, Majharul, Sonawar Hossain, Muhammad Sakib Sikdar and Azizul Shaik.

The accused were arrested when they were moving suspiciously on the night of November 18. The police were conducting night patrolling near Arvind Garments and White Washan Garments on Holalkere Road

The police questioned the accused and confiscated the documents they were carrying with them. After verification, the police came to know that all the accused were from Bangladesh. They illegally trespassed into India many years ago to permanently settle down here.

They first sneaked into the West Bengal and reached Kolkata where they managed to obtain fake Aadhaar cards and other documents. After that, they had been working in different states. They had come to Chitradurga city to find work.

The police have seized fake Aadhaar cards, Voter Identity Cards, Labour cards, Bank Passbooks, and PAN cards. One passport has also been seized from the accused persons.

The police have initiated further legal action against the accused.

Karnataka Police had on September 30 arrested a Pakistani national and three other foreign nationals from the outskirts of Bengaluru in Jigani police station limits.

The Pakistani national was residing illegally in an apartment with his wife and two children. The raid was conducted by the police following the tip-off from the central intelligence agencies. The local police had raided his residence and arrested them.

The Pakistani national settled in New Delhi and managed to get an Aadhaar card, voter ID and driving license. He came to Bengaluru in 2016 with his family and was living quietly since then.



