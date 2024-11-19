Yenepoya Medical College Hosts Annual White Coat Ceremony and Cultural Day Celebration

Mangalore: Yenepoya Medical College (YMC) recently held its Annual White Coat Ceremony, an esteemed tradition marking a pivotal moment in the journey of its medical students. This event was followed by a vibrant Ethnic and Cultural Day celebration, showcasing the diverse backgrounds that enrich the college community.

The proceedings commenced with an invocation, setting a tone of respect and hope for the day’s events. Dr. Abhay Nirgude, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, highlighting the significance of the White Coat Ceremony as a transformative experience in the lives of medical students.

The assembled dignitaries performed a ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolizing knowledge and enlightenment. Following this, Principal Dr. M.S. Moosabba delivered an insightful address about Yenepoya Medical College’s mission and vision, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in medical education.

Dr. Meera Jacob and Dr. Qudusia Sultana introduced the esteemed chief guest and other distinguished guests, including Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, the Honourable Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University); Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor; Dr. K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya University; and Dr. Ajil Abullla, a notable alumnus from the 1999 batch. The speakers imparted words of encouragement and insight, with the distinguished alumnus sharing reflections on their journey in the medical field, inspiring students to embrace the challenges and rewards that lie ahead.

In a powerful address, Chancellor Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi emphasized the profound ethical responsibilities inherent in the medical profession. He articulated the trust that patients place in their physicians and the imperative for future doctors to embody compassion, integrity, and unwavering dedication to patient care. His exhortation to view the white coat not merely as a symbol of medical expertise but as a commitment to lifelong learning resonated deeply among the students, providing a valuable moral compass as they embark on their careers.

The ceremony culminated in the symbolic donning of white coats, signifying the students’ formal induction into the medical community. This moment was followed by the administration of Charaka’s oath, led by Dr. Habib Rahaman A.A., Medical Superintendent, which reinforced the values of compassion and care central to their medical education.

Adding a personal touch, a parent of a first-year MBBS student shared a heartfelt speech, reflecting themes of family pride and support in the students’ new endeavors. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Prakash Saldanha, Vice Principal, and was followed by the national anthem.

Subsequently, the Ethnic and Cultural Day celebration commenced, providing a rich tapestry of music, dance, and traditional attire, reflecting the diverse cultural backgrounds of the student body. This memorable event underscored the spirit of commitment, community, and cultural diversity that defines Yenepoya Medical College, fostering an environment of unity and celebration among its students.



