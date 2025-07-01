Six die of suspected heart attack in Karnataka’s Hassan

Bengaluru: At least six people have died of suspected heart attack in Karnataka’s Hassan district in the past 24 hours.

Authorities have stated that autopsy reports are still awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has confirmed that 18 deaths due to heart attacks have occurred in Hassan district over the past month.

According to sources in the Health Department, the victims of the suspected heart attack cases include:

Sanjay, a 27-year-old resident of Somenahallikoppalu in Hassan district, who collapsed while partying with friends on Monday evening and died at the hospital. He had been married for 2.6 years.

Harshita, a 22-year-old from Hassan, died in an ambulance while being taken to the hospital from a primary health centre. She had come to her parents’ house in Shivamogga. She was married and lived in Hassan.

Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker, developed back pain at 7.45 am on Monday at her residence in Hassan. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she died of a cardiac arrest.

Muttaiah, a 58-year-old English professor, collapsed while having tea in front of his college in Channarayapatna town, Hassan district. Doctors declared that he died of a massive heart attack.

Kumar, a 53-year-old farmer, was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain but died shortly after. Health Department officials stated they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Lohit, an Army officer on vacation, also succumbed to a heart attack recently. He has been in the Army for 20 years. Lohit has been married for seven years. He was supposed to return to duty on July 3.

According to sources in the District Health Department, as of Monday, a total of 21 people have died across Hassan district in the last 40 days – the majority of them under the age of 50. Shockingly, five of the deceased were just 20 years old.

The Health Department has taken seriously the occurrence of 18 confirmed heart attacks within one month in Hassan.

The Health Ministry has instructed department officials to conduct a study under the leadership of the Director of Jayadeva Institute, involving a team of experts, and submit a report on the rising cases of heart attacks.

Health Minister Rao stated, “To prevent sudden cardiac arrests, the state government has implemented the Puneeth Rajkumar Hridaya Jyothi scheme.”

However, he emphasised the need for a comprehensive study into the increasing incidence of heart attacks, especially among the youth.

“Although changing lifestyles, diet, and non-communicable diseases appear to be the primary causes, the situation in Hassan has raised several questions. To find a solution, a team of experts has been instructed to carry out a study and submit a report within 10 days,” he said.

Family members of the victims claimed that the individuals had no prior history of heart disease.

Responding to media queries, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that the government would identify and address the root cause of the issue.

“Directions have been given to the Health Department to form a committee in this regard,” he said.

“We need to identify the root cause. Once we understand the problem, we can work toward solutions. Our first step is to identify the issue and address it accordingly,” he added.

The Karnataka government has appointed senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Gupta, to head a 10-member expert team to study the sudden spate of heart attacks in Hassan.



