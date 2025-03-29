Six injured in suicide blast at BNP rally organised against Pakistan govt

Balochistan: At least six people were injured in a suicide blast near a rally of Pakistan’s Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Saturday in the Mastung district of Balochistan, according to police officials. However, the party has alleged that it was a “failed attempt” to suppress their protest against the Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, over 250 activists of the BNP were also arrested during the same rally that was leading the peaceful long march to Quetta against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists.

The protestors were held near Mastung in the Balochistan province, local media reported on Saturday.

Due to this, several BNP activists also claim that the blast was an attempt to slow down their movement against the government. Condemning the attack, BNP chief Ahktar Mengal described it as a failed attempt to make the protest unsuccessful once again. He took to social media and ensured his safety with all party workers.

“A failed attempt to make our protest unsuccessful once again. Alhumdullah, I’m safe with all party workers,” the BNP chief posted on X.

The BNP said attacks and intimidation against its workers and leaders will not deter them from advocating for their demands. Meanwhile, the Quetta deputy commissioner rejected the party’s application seeking permission for the march. The police warned action against the organisers if the gathering went ahead.

The blast injured several people, including the ones chasing the bomber.

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

An eyewitness told local media that the bomber arrived on a motorbike along with an accomplice, who managed to escape after dropping the attacker.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier in the day, BNP slammed the Federal government on Saturday for placing containers and blocking major entry points as they began the peaceful march from Wadh to Quetta. The party leadership was expected to announce its future course of action on Saturday amid the brutal crackdown.