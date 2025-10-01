Six killed as car slams into parked truck in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, CM Yogi expresses grief

New Delhi: At least six people were killed in a devastating road accident early Wednesday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district when a speeding car crashed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside.

The tragedy occurred on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway near Jaydev Hotel in the Titawi police station area.

The victims, eight in total, were travelling from Faridpur in Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the funeral ashes in the Ganga following the recent death of a family member. Their religious journey ended in tragedy when the vehicle lost control and collided with the parked truck at high speed.

The impact was so severe that the car was torn apart, leaving the occupants trapped in the mangled remains. Local residents rushed to the scene and immediately informed authorities. Police, along with help from bystanders, carried out rescue operations.

All the victims were taken to the district hospital in Muzaffarnagar. Doctors declared five people dead on arrival. Two critically injured passengers were referred to a higher medical centre, where one of them later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to six. The deceased include three men and three women. One male passenger remains in critical condition.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow. A post from Yogi Adityanath Office on X stated in Hindi, loosely translated: “Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Muzaffarnagar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Maharaj ji has directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Maharaj ji has prayed to Lord Shri Ram for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The police have begun post-mortem procedures and are investigating the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest high speed and possible driver negligence.