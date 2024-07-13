Six killed in road accident in West Bengal

Kolkata: Six persons were killed in a road accident on Saturday on the state highway at Keshpur in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred as an over-speeding ambulance overtook another vehicle and collided head-on with a cement-laden truck.

Of the deceased, four have been identified as Anima Mallick, Shyamapada Bag, Shyamal Bhunia and Chandana Bhuinia.

The identity of the other two deceased is yet to be ascertained.

All the deceased were occupants of the ambulance.

Two other occupants of the ambulance who were injured have been shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, police said.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the truck driver.