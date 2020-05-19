Spread the love



















Six labourers killed in Bihar accident



Patna: Six labourers were killed on Tuesday morning when a truck carrying them collided with a bus in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, police said. Four others were injured in the accident.

Police said the accident occurred when the truck loaded with iron pipes reached Ambho Chowk in Kharik police station jurisdiction. It hit an oncoming bus, following which the truck tipped over, trapping the labourers under the falling iron pipes.

Police said it suspected more persons could be trapped under the pipes and was trying to clear the road.

The truck driver absconded after the accident.

