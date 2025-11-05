Six pilgrims killed in train accident at UP’s Chunar station

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): At least six pilgrims were killed after being run over by a train at Chunar railway station in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the victims had just alighted from a train and were attempting to cross the railway tracks when a speeding train arriving on the adjacent track hit them. The impact was severe, leaving the bodies badly mutilated.

Officials said the accident took place at 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday, and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

Mirzapur GRP Inspector Raghavendra Singh said the pilgrims had arrived at Chunar from Sonbhadra by the Prayagraj-Barwadih passenger train. They were headed towards Varanasi and were trying to cross from one platform to another when the Kalka Mail crossed the station at high speed, leading to the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said the pilgrims were returning to Dakshinanchal after taking a holy dip in the Ganga. Panic and chaos followed the accident as people rushed for help. RPF and GRP personnel reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to ensure prompt relief, provide the best possible treatment to the injured, and deploy SDRF and NDRF teams, if required.

He also instructed senior officials to reach the site and monitor relief efforts.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the situation at the station has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has risen to 11, officials said on Wednesday. Several of the injured passengers are still in the hospital for treatment.

The accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon involved a goods train and a mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) local.