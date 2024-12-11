Smart India Hackathon 2024 at Sahyadri: A Landmark Event in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Mangaluru: The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024, hosted at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, was inaugurated today in a ceremony that brought together esteemed guests, industry leaders, and young innovators. The event, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Government of India, marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students across the nation.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and innovation. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Padma Bhushan Dr. B N Suresh, Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram. He was joined by notable dignitaries including Mr. Shyamal Kishore, AICTE Nodal Centre Head; Dr. Manjappa Sarathi, Director of Research and Development; Mr. Devadas Hegde, Trustee; Dr. S S Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College; Mr. Johnson Tellis, CEO and Trustee; and Dr. Duddela Prashanth, Convener of Sahyadri SIH 2024.

In his welcome address, Dr. S S Injaganeri elaborated on the diverse range of problem statements that participants will tackle during this year’s hackathon. These include critical areas such as healthcare, supply chain and logistics, smart technology, sustainability, education institute development, water management, agriculture, food technology, and disaster management. Notably, he highlighted some intriguing challenges, including a proposal from ISRO to enhance images of darker regions on the moon and a project from the Ministry of Jala Shakti aimed at developing a real-time Ganga water quality monitoring system utilizing AI satellite data and IoT technologies.

Expressing his pride in hosting the event for the second consecutive year, Dr. Injaganeri noted that the hackathon has attracted around 27 teams comprising 162 students. This year, over 250 problem statements were submitted by 54 ministries, state governments, public sector undertakings, and industries. The participation is remarkable, with a total of 2,247 higher educational institutions involved, representing more than 86,000 teams at the institute level, and 49,000 student teams competing at the national level.

Dr. B N Suresh, in his inaugural address, delivered an insightful and motivational discourse on the themes of innovation, entrepreneurship, and nation-building. He remarked, “Innovation is the buzzword today. Only countries that innovate can survive in the modern world.” Emphasizing the importance of risk-taking in entrepreneurship, Dr. Suresh encouraged participants to view failure as a vital stepping stone to success. He quoted the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, stating, “If you want to shine like a sun, first learn to burn like a sun.”

Dr. Suresh outlined a structured approach to innovation, focusing on the triad of innovation, incubation, and start-ups. He underscored the essential qualities for entrepreneurial success, including resilience, perseverance, hard work, and creative thinking. In his remarks on nation-building, he inspired the audience to adopt a forward-thinking mindset, drawing inspiration from Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. He emphasized the significance of India’s space program as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the nation’s 1.4 billion citizens.

Concluding his address with a powerful call to action, Dr. Suresh stated, “You are the key people who will play a major role in shaping India’s future. For India to become a developed nation, the responsibility rests on your shoulders.”

The Presidential Remarks were delivered by Dr. Manjappa Sarathi on behalf of the Chairman, who echoed the sentiments expressed by the chief guest and extended his best wishes to all participants. He officially declared the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) open, marking the commencement of an exciting journey for innovators.

The central inauguration of the event was held online, featuring the participation of several distinguished personalities, including Honourable Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Dr. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman and Former Director of the Indian Institute of Guwahati; and Dr. Sukanth Majumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education. The event was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Sant Ranjan, AVP & Head of R&D at Godrej Appliance, and Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary of Education. Former AICTE Chairman Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe also attended, underscoring the significance of the event.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar emphasized the critical role of innovation in shaping education from the grassroots level. He described the Smart India Hackathon not merely as a competition but as a vital movement that nurtures creativity and innovation among the youth.

Honourable Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared his recent experiences in Australia, where he discussed the profound impact of the Smart India Hackathon. He reflected on the inception of this initiative, now in its seventh edition, envisioning it as a blueprint for the future of innovation over the coming centuries. Highlighting India’s exceptional talent pool, he noted that the country is making significant contributions in 35 out of 64 key areas of innovation globally. The Minister proudly declared the commencement of the Smart India Hackathon, emphasizing its importance as a platform to harness the creative potential of the nation’s youth and propel technological advancement.

With the formal inauguration concluded, participants now embark on a 36-hour hackathon journey, poised to innovate and address some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation. The Smart India Hackathon 2024 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management promises to be a landmark event in the quest for solutions that will shape the future of India.



