Theme park in Kurukshetra renamed as Keshav Park

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday that the theme park located on the sacred land of ‘Dharmakshetra’ — Kurukshetra, will be known as Keshav Park.

This initiative aims to further preserve and promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kurukshetra — a place of immense religious and historical significance in India.

The Chief Minister declared a special holiday on Thursday for school students who participated in the Global Gita Path here.

He urged the students to utilise this holiday to prepare diligently for their upcoming examinations.

Chief Minister Saini participated in the Global Gita Paath — Ashtadashi Shloka programme, which saw the participation of 18,000 children, during the International Gita Mahotsav here.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Tanzania Tourism Minister Pindi Chana, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj were among those present.

Extending greetings on Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti, the Chief Minister prayed that God may illuminate the lives of residents with the light of knowledge.

He highlighted that 5,162 years ago on this day, Lord Krishna proclaimed the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

“Today the sky has resonated with the Ashtadashi verses by 18,000 students. It is a matter of great pride that the Gita is being recited in numerous countries around the world.”

Chief Minister Saini said this recitation “holds not only religious significance but also a scientific one. The 18 verses recited today embody prayer, song, and a call for peace”.

He added that every shloka of the Bhagavad Gita offers a fresh perspective and new inspiration for living life.

“Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a dialogue between Arjun and Lord Krishna but provides answers to all of our questions. The first and most significant message of the Gita is that every individual should follow their dharma and duty in life.”

“If each person in society fulfills their duties with loyalty and dedication, it will maintain discipline and balance within the community. This teaching encourages us to set aside selfishness and prioritise our responsibilities toward society and the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

Pindi Chana, Tourism Minister of Tanzania, a partner country of the International Gita Mahotsav, said Kurukshetra is a sacred place where the Vedas and Puranas were composed.

“In mythology, it is considered one of the most revered pilgrimage sites. According to the Mahabharata, Kurukshetra is regarded as the most significant pilgrimage. This is the very land where, thousands of years ago, Lord Krishna imparted the divine knowledge of the Gita to Arjun.”

Minister Chana said the International Gita Mahotsav “is not merely a religious event, but a celebration of culture, heritage, and the fundamental principles of life”.

The teachings of the Gita, she said, convey that the highest purpose of human life lies in truth and that the Gita serves as a guiding light in every aspect of life, in the service of both religion and humanity.