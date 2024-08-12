SMSSS of the Diocese of Shimoga celebrates Foundation Day

Shivamogga: The Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society, Shivamogga, the “development arm” of the Diocese of Shimoga celebrated its Foundation Day on August 11th at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Campus, Shivamogga by organizing a free health check camp in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady, Mangalore.

A team of 53 medical personnel, rendered health services such as General Medicine, ENT, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) Orthopedic disorders, ECG, B.P, Sugar and Blood Tests, and required medicine was provided. 1700 participants availed of the health benefits. Those who were advised for further treatment were asked to visit the hospital.

Dr Francis Serrao SJ, the Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga and the President of The Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society(R) presided over the inaugural programme. He appreciated the service of Father Muller Hospital and thanked the team of doctors for their valuable time spent for the people.

Chief guest Dr Shree Basava Marulasidda Swamiji of Basava Kendra Shimoga, in his inaugural speech, expressed that it is gratifying that we conducted the health checkup camp full of passion through interfaith prayers. He called upon all to move together with the feeling of being one in society. Health is not an asset of any caste or religion, everyone should be conscious about health; he said a person is considered healthy if physical and mental health is good. He appreciated the work done by the SMSSS for the past 35 years for the development of poor people is commendable.

Adam Raza Naeemi, Mudarris Markaz SaAda Shimoga, a chief guest of the programme, said that it is apt that a mega health check-up camp is organized on the foundation day of the organization irrespective of religion. He said that the work done by the organization for people of all faiths is like a garden of peace that creates a friendly spirit.

Mr Anil Kumar Bommareddy, Additional District Defense Officer of Shimoga district, who arrived as the chief guest of the program, said that health is essential for everyone. Our wealth values nothing if our health is not good. He wished good for the organization that strives for the development of the oppressed people through more and more social service activities.

Dr Ujwal Suvarna, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, briefed on the various facilities available in their hospital which are accessible to everyone.

Fr Pius D’Souza, the Director of SMSSS, briefed about the journey of SMSSS and its impact in uplifting the downtrodden to live a life with dignity. MCES Secretary Fr Dr Clifford Roshan Pinto and Sr Rita Shanthi, Superior of Mary Immaculate Convent, Shimoga were present. Mr Manjunath marketing Manager of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, expressed gratitude for the grand success of the camp and well-knit arrangements.

SMSSS is ever grateful for the immense service rendered to the people by the team of 53 medical personnel of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady, Mangalore. We wish them excellence in their mission.