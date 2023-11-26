Social Activist holds Unique ‘Mock Fainting’ Protest to Highlight Lack of Facilities at KarnatakaOne Centre

Social Activist GERARD TOWERS holds a Unique ‘MOCK FAINTING’ Protest to Highlight Lack of Facilities at KarnatakaOne Centre located in Kadri near Kanara Club, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: He has done various acts in the past as part of his unique protests, including as a Dead Body, highlighting the drawbacks or lack of facilities or unscientific works etc done by the authorities of District Administration, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), PWD, among others. And this time in order to highlight the poor facilities at the KarnatakaOne Centre at Kadri, near Kanara Club, Mangaluru, social activist GERARD TOWERS of Mangaluru held a unique protest.

Soon after entering the centre, he pretended to be sick and fainted to grab the attention of the public gathered around. Many reached out to help him and offered water, but realised later that it was a protest to highlight the lack of facilities at the centre. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Gerard said that he made a decision to hold a novel way of protest after several requests made by him went in vain. He said during peak days, nearly 1,000 people, including senior citizens, visit the centre to submit applications for various government schemes and other works. “The air conditioning units at the centre have not been working for more than 14 months. I have been complaining about this to state-level authorities for the past 10 months” he added.

And I fully support Gerard’s way of protest, for the fact that all the facilities that he has highlighted are TRUE since I myself have witnessed it during my monthly visit to this Centre to pay my power and water bills. I have seen senior citizens standing for hours with no proper seating arrangements, to process their Aadhar cards etc. Many times people are seen waiting in the long queue until their turn comes up. This centre is supposed to be an air-conditioned facility, but none of the ACs are working, except for the one in the Manager’s cabin, and one more above the man collecting utility payments.

Tower further said, ” People are feeling uncomfortable due to lack of proper ventilation inside the centre. A woman fainted and fell on the ground at the centre due to the high room temperature recently. There is no drinking water and no washroom. After repeated complaints, one washroom was opened for ladies. There is no disabled-friendly passage for the convenience of the elderly and physically challenged. But I sincerely appreciate the sincere approach of the staff working at the KarnatakaOne Centre.

“I was forced to hold a ‘mock fainting’ protest only to ensure that the authorities concerned wake up and do the needful,” Towers said, thanking like-minded people who supported him in the unique protest. I Hope Gerard Tower’s protest will bring a few changes and better facilities for the convenience of the customers who do business with KarnatakaOne Centre-Kadri.