Social Activist Nithyanada Olakadu Holds Innovative Protest demanding completion of Indrali railway overbridge

Udupi: Residents of Udupi are facing disruptions every day due to delays in the construction of the Indrali railway overbridge. In a protest, the Udupi District Civil Committee staged a unique demonstration, dubbed the “Living Corpse March,” on Friday. Social activist Nityananda Olakadu lay on a mat like a corpse, while committee members conducted a mock funeral procession.

The protest aimed to bring attention to the slow progress of the railway bridge, which has been under construction for seven years. Despite assurances from officials, including MP Kota Srinivas Poojary and district officials, who promised on January 15 that the railway bridge would be completed, the bridge still remains unfinished.

The construction of the 58-meter-long Indrali railway overbridge, which costs a total of 13 crore rupees, began in 2018. However, the work of connecting the girders is currently ongoing, and the subsequent increase in construction costs compared to the initial project budget has led to a lack of coordination between the Konkan Railway and the National Highways Authority.

The delay in the construction of the bridge has caused daily hardships for commuters, students, and patients rushing to hospitals. Students from schools and colleges, as well as the public, especially those rushing to hospitals, are suffering daily due to this situation.

Speaking at the event, Nityananda Olakadu stated that the Udupi District Civil Committee has conducted a living corpse protest to highlight the issue. “Due to the slow progress of the railway bridge, those traveling on this road feel like living corpses. This protest aims to bring this issue to the attention of the central government, elected representatives, and the officials responsible for the road.”

Social activist Vinay Chandra noted that there are many hospitals in Manipal and Udupi, and numerous ambulances travel along this road. “With the Indrali railway station nearby, thousands of people use this route daily. It has become a significant issue for children, the elderly, and the public. We urge the authorities to complete the bridge construction before the onset of the monsoon to facilitate safe public movement.”

The activists urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure the bridge’s completion before the monsoon season. With thousands of people using this route daily, the completion of the bridge is crucial for public safety.