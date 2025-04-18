Solemn Good Friday Observed at St. Anne Church, Thottam

On Good Friday, April 18, the faithful of St. Anne Church, Thottam, gathered in large numbers to commemorate the Passion and death of Jesus Christ through solemn ceremonies held throughout the day.

The morning observance began at 10:00 AM with the Way of the Cross, led by Rev. Dr. Ivan Martis, Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature in Bolivia, South America. Dr. Martis, a Doctorate holder in Canon Law, guided the faithful through the Stations of the Cross with deep reflection, highlighting the pain and sacrifice of Christ’s final journey. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Fr. Alberto Italio from Naples, Italy, adding an international touch to the occasion.

The evening liturgy, which began at 5:00 PM, was presided over by Fr. Alwyn Sequeira, Chief Editor of Uzwad Weekly. In his homily, Fr. Sequeira emphasized the significance of Jesus’ death in salvation history, offering insightful historical context and theological depth. A solemn procession followed the service, with the congregation participating in prayerful silence and devotion.

The entire Good Friday program was meticulously planned and coordinated by Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of St. Anne Church, creating an atmosphere of solemnity and grace. The ceremonies reminded the faithful of Christ’s immense love and sacrifice, making Good Friday a spiritually enriching and reflective day for all.